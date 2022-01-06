Laguna joins NCR, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal under Alert Level 3 following spike in COVID-19 cases

Alert Level 3 in these areas to remain in effect until January 15

(Eagle News) — Starting Friday, January 7, Laguna will be placed under Alert Level 3 joining Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite and Rizal which are also under the higher alert level until January 15.

This was after the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) approved the recommendation of the sub-Technical Working Group on Data Analytics “to escalate Laguna to Alert Level 3, due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the province.”

Acting Presidential Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles issued the statement on Wednesday night, January 5.

Metro Manila or the National Capital Region (NCR) was the first region to be go back to Alert Level 3 on December 31, 2021 following a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the highly infectious Omicron variant.

On Jan. 4, the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite and Rizal were also placed under Alert Level 3 which would remain in effect until January 15.

The escalation of the Alert Level in Laguna was contained in IATF Resolution no. 155-B series of 2022.

Under Alert Level 3, a maximum of 30% indoor venue capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only and 50% outdoor venue capacity are allowed for some activities provided, that all workers/employees of the establishments are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and minimum public health standards are strictly maintained.

Meanwhile, the following activities are prohibited:

-Face to face or in-person classes for basic education;

-Contact sports, except those conducted under a bubble-type setup as provided for under relevant guidelines adopted by the IATF, Games and Amusement

Board, and Philippine Sports Commission, and approved by the LGU where such games shall be held;

-Funfairs/peryas and kid amusement industries such as playgrounds, playroom, and kiddie rides;

-Venues with live voice or wind-instrument performers and audiences such as in karaoke bars, clubs, concert halls, and theaters;

-Casinos, horse racing, cockfighting and operation of cockpits, lottery and betting shops, and other gaming establishments except as may be authorized

by the IATF or the Office of the President; and

-Gatherings in residences with individuals not belonging to the same household.

On Thursday, January 6, the Philippines recorded 17,220 new COVID-19 cases, as well as a new record-high of COVID-19 positivity rate at 36.9 percent.

(Eagle News Service)