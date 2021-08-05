Laguna, Iloilo City, Cagayan de Oro also placed under ECQ but only until Aug. 15

(Eagle News) — Laguna, Iloilo City and Cagayan de Oro have been placed under Enhanced Commmunity Quarantine (ECQ) starting today, Friday, Aug. 6, until Aug. 15, Malacanang said.

Laguna was previously under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) from Aug. 1 to 15, but this now was revised. Iloilo City and Cagayan de Oro have been under ECQ since before ending supposedly on Aug. 7, but this is extended for another week.

This was after President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the changes of the quarantine classification status of the some areas in the country following a review of the number of COVID-19 cases, its trend, and the health care utilization in the area.

Likewise, Cavite, Lucena City, Rizal and Iloilo Province are placed under MECQ from August 6 to August 15.

During the same period, Batangas and Quezon are also placed under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions.

Meanwhile, beginning Aug. 8, the municipality of Gingoog will be placed under GCQ with heightened restrictions, following the quarantine classification of its mother province, Misamis Oriental.

The two-week ECQ period for Metro Manila starts today and will end on Aug. 20.

Malacanang hopes that this will be the last ECQ for the country’s capital region, as the country tries to control the Delta variant transmission that has affected the country, along with more than 130 countries battling this highly infectious and aggressive COVID-19 virus variant.

(Eagle News Service)