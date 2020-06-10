Labor dep’t to give subsidy to employers who won’t fire workers during pandemic

(Eagle News) — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is prepared to give 25 percent to 50 percent subsidy to employers who will retain their present employees, or even hire more people, amid the COVID-19 crisis.

This incentive, according to Labor Secretary Silvestri Bello III, is part of their program to protect the “employment status” of workers in the formal sector.

“Ngayon, mayroon din po tayong programa para sa mga formal workers and this is what we call iyong wage subsidy para sa mga employers,” he said in a Laging Handa briefing on Thursday, June 10.

“Our proposal … is to give all employers a range of 25% to 50% subsidy for our employers provided na hindi sila magtatanggal ng empleyado nila at kung maaari ay dadagdag sila ng empleyado,” Bello said.

The DOLE chief said that this program “is intended to protect and preserve the employment status of our workers.”

“Bibigyan natin iyong employer ng subsidy of a range of 25% to 50% basta huwag nilang tanggalin iyong mga empleyado nila,” he stressed.

Bello earlier said that at least 69,000 Filipinos have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as more than 2,000 firms have closed shop.

(Eagle News Service)