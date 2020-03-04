Labor department to “scale down” processing of workers’ certificates going to Kuwait amid virus fears

(Eagle News) – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will scale down the processing of overseas employment certificates (OEC) of all Filipinos seeking to work in Kuwait because of the additional requirements asked by the Arab estate on Filipino workers.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said on Wednesday, March 4, that OEC processing for all overseas Filipinos going to Kuwait will be slower because of this.

Kuwait had announced travel restrictions for the Philippines, India, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Syria, Lebanon on Thursday through a Twitter post by the country’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

It was earlier imposed the same procedure for Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Kuwait is asking for health and medical certificates showing that the person entering their country tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Bello said that OFWs who want to work in Kuwait, can consider going to other countries which do no ask for many additional requirements.

“They are seeking additional requirements. We might as well go to other countries,” he said in a press briefing on Wednesday, March 4.

He said that this would apply to all Filipinos going to Kuwait, be they skilled, semi-skilled and professionals.

Bello said that the decision was arrived at during a meeting Wednesday morning with the Department of Foreign Affairs.