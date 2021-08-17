Labor chief Bello tests positive for COVID-19, but is “asymptomatic”

Bello on self-quarantine in hometown in Ilagan City, Isabela

(Eagle News) — Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III has tested positive for COVID-19, but is “asymptomatic and remains on top of his health,” according to a statement from the labor department.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said that Bello is “fully vaccinated” and is on “self-quarantine at his hometown in Ilagan” where he took the COVID-19 test on Saturday.

“Even while in isolation, the Secretary continues to discharge his functions. Prior to contracting the virus, the Secretary has been receiving officials and guests at his office, and traveled to various parts of the country distributing assistance to displaced and disadvantaged formal and informal sector workers affected by the pandemic,” the DOLE statement said.

-Palace: prayers for Bello’s swift recovery-

Malacanang extended prayers for Bello’s speedy recovery following the news that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“We hope for the swift recovery of Secretary Bello so that he can continue fulfilling his duties and responsibilities to the Philippine government, our Filipino laborers, both here and abroad, and the general public. And also continue his exemplary work in doing his part in assisting us all in our path to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar.

“With the unfortunate circumstance of Secretary Bello, we continue to remind everyone to follow all health and safety protocols against the virus, to take part in the government’s vaccination program and gain immunity, as well as to seek reliable and truthful news and information from all PCOO programs,” he said. “Let us all work together and do our part, so that we may heal and recover as one nation.”

Bello has sent his message of thanks for all those who are praying for his recovery.

He hopes to resume leading DOLE officials in the distribution of assistance funds under its Serbisyong TUPAD as soon as his quarantine period is over, DOLE said.

Bello also reminded the public to always “observe the minimum health protocols to help contain the COVID-19 pandemic.”

