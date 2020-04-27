LA mayor announces free COVID-19 testing for essential, frontline workers showing no symptoms

EAGLE NEWS — As the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, Los Angeles county accounts for 19,133 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Nearly half of the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state of California, at 42,810.

In an effort to flatten the curve more quickly, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, coordinated with nonprofit emergency response organization, Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) and LA Fire and Personnel departments (LAFPD), to expand free testing sites. This effort “will help us get Angelenos the care they need” by expanding the access to more testing.

From one site to thirteen sties, about 21,000 coronavirus tests have been completed since March 20. It is the city’s goal to complete 31,000 tests by the end of this month.

If you live in the Los Angeles area and are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, you can schedule an appointment for testing by visiting coronavirus.lacity.org/testing .