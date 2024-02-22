Kyiv says Russia used N. Korean missiles in deadly attacks on Ukraine

Posted by Alma Angeles on

More in Europe:

Attendees, including relatives of fallen participants in the Russian military action in Ukraine, take part in the opening ceremony of the obelisk in honor of the fallen heroes of the so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine, in the center of Yevpatoria, Crimea, on February 22, 2024. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)

KYIV, Ukraine, Feb 22, 2024 (AFP) – The Ukrainian security service (SBU) said Thursday it had established that Russia had used North Korean missiles in several attacks that killed over 20 people.

The United States had in January warned that North Korea was sending both ballistic missiles and launchers to Russia in what it called a concerning escalation of Pyongyang’s support to Moscow.

“According to the investigation, Russian troops released more than 20 North Korean weapons over Ukraine… at least 24 civilians were killed and more than a hundred seriously injured,” the SBU said.

It identified the weapons as “Hwasong-11 ballistic missiles” and posted pictures of fragments on Telegram.

The missiles were used in a late-December attack on the southern Zaporizhzhia region and in January in the capital Kyiv, the SBU said.

Relatives and friends attend a funeral ceremony for Valentyna Leonicheva, 74, Lyudmyla Kravchenko, 46, Sergiy Kravchenko, 23, at the site of their home, destroyed by a Russian missile strike, in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on February 22, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP)
This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian Emergency Service on February 21, 2024 shows a damaged building, where four residents were wounded, after night attack to Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. – Russian bombing raids killed three people including a child late on February 21, 2024 near Ukraine’s eastern city of Donetsk, local authorities said. The strikes hit nine apartment blocks and a hospital in Selydove, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) west of the front line, the local council said on Telegram. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE / AFP)

Russia also launched the missiles in the frontline regions of Donetsk and Kharkiv, it added.

“Comprehensive measures are underway to establish all the circumstances of the crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice” including “logistical routes for the supply of weapons,” the SBU added.

Nearly 50 countries — including the US, European states, South Korea and Japan — had condemned the alleged transfer in a statement in January.

Traditional allies, Russia and North Korea have recently boosted ties anew, with Pyongyang’s leader Kim Jong Un making a rare overseas trip to see President Vladimir Putin in Russia’s far east in September.