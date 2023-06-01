Kyiv says 3 killed in air attack on capital

KYIV, Ukraine, June 1, 2023 (AFP) – Three people were killed, including two children, early Thursday in an air attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv’s military administration and the city’s mayor said.

“Three people died and four people have been injured in the Desnyansky district,” the Kyiv City Military Administration wrote on Telegram.

“Among the three dead in the Desnyansky district, there were 2 children (aged 5-6 and 12-13),” it said.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said: “According to the preliminary reports of the rescuers, three dead, two of them children, and four injured were found in the Desnyansky district.”

The attacks follow a barrage of Russian missiles fired at Kyiv this week.

On Monday, an unusual daytime attack on the Ukrainian capital sent panicked residents running for shelter following overnight strikes.