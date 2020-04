Eagle News — The world today as we know it, is scary and uncertain. Especially with all of Luzon still under lockdown for uncertain amount of time, it can dampen any hope or optimism left in your tank. EBC Films is here to help you turn that frown upside down. We asked some of your favorite Filipino Artists— Kristel Fulgar, Ai Dela Cruz, AC Bonifacio, Arielle Roces and Jiro Custodio, for some advice on staying positive during this pandemic.