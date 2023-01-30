Kremlin says Johnson’s claim about Putin missile threat a ‘lie’

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on January 30, 2023 shows
Russian President Vladimir Putin attending a news conference following a meeting of the State Council on implementing the youth policy in current conditions, at the Kremlin in Moscow on December 22, 2022, and Britain’s outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson preparing to deliver his final speech outside 10 Downing Street in central London on September 6, 2022, before heading to Balmoral to tender his resignation. – The Kremlin on January 30, 2023 dismissed as a “lie” accusations from former British prime minister Boris Johnson that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally threatened him with a missile attack. The apparent threat came in a telephone call just before Moscow ordered troops into Ukraine in February 2022, according to a new BBC documentary to be broadcast on Monday. (Photo by Sergei GUNEYEV and ISABEL INFANTES / various sources / AFP)

The Kremlin on Monday dismissed as a “lie” accusations from former British prime minister Boris Johnson that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally threatened him with a missile attack.

“What Mr Johnson said is not true. More precisely it’s a lie,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“Moreover, this is either a conscious lie — then you need to ask Mr Johnson for what purpose he chose this version of events — Or it was unintentional and in fact he didn’t understand what President Putin was talking to him about.”

The apparent threat came in a telephone call just before Moscow ordered troops into Ukraine in February 2022, according to a new BBC documentary to be broadcast on Monday.

“I know what was discussed during this conversation… There were no missile threats,” Peskov said.

