King Charles III crowned in UK’s first coronation since 1953

Written by Alma Angeles on

More in Europe:

TOPSHOT – Britain’s King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown, with Britain’s Queen Camilla wearing a modified version of Queen Mary’s Crown waves from the Buckingham Palace balcony after viewing the Royal Air Force fly-past in central London on May 6, 2023, after his coronation. – The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)
TOPSHOT – Britain’s King Charles III (L) looks at Queen Camilla as they stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony, in London, following their coronations, on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)
TOPSHOT – Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family wave to the crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony as they wait for the Royal Air Force fly-past in central London on May 6, 2023, after their coronations. (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)
This combination of photographs created on May 6, 2023 shows Britain’s King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown, and Britain’s Queen Camilla wearing a modified version of Queen Mary’s Crown join other members of the Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony while viewing the Royal Air Force fly-past in central London on May 6, 2023, after their coronations (L) and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (2nd L), accompanied by Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Queen mother Elizabeth and Princess Margaret appearing on a balcony of Buckingham Palace, on Coronation day, on June 2, 1953 in London. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

LONDON, May 6, 2023 (AFP) – Charles III was crowned monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms on Saturday at Britain’s first coronation for 70 years, during a ceremony steeped in a millennium of ritual and spectacle.

Charles, 74, became the oldest sovereign yet to be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey, after a lifetime as heir to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

At 12:02 pm (1102 GMT), Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed the solid-gold St Edward’s Crown on Charles’s head as a sacred and ancient symbol of the monarch’s authority.

Welby also crowned Charles’s wife, Camilla, 75, capping a remarkable transformation from her role as royal mistress to queen consort, and now queen.

Cries of “God Save the King” rang out from the 2,300-member congregation, which included royalty and government leaders from worldwide.

US President Joe Biden, represented at the abbey by First Lady Jill Biden, tweeted his congratulations and paid tribute to the “enduring friendship” between the United States and Britain.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who did attend the ceremony, said: “Proud to be with you on this historic day.”

Further away in the Pacific nation of Vanuatu, hundreds gathered to celebrate on the volcanic island of Tanna, where Charles’s late father Prince Philip is venerated as a local deity.

Trumpet fanfares sounded at Westminster Abbey along with gun salutes across Britain and beyond.

Returning to Buckingham Palace in the day’s second horse-drawn parade, the royal family appeared on the balcony to applause and more chants of approbation from tens of thousands of well-wishers braving a spring downpour.

Some had camped out for days. A ceremonial fly-past was scaled down due to the weather.

This combination of photographs created on May 6, 2023 shows Britain’s King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown, and Britain’s Queen Camilla wearing a modified version of Queen Mary’s Crown waving from the Buckingham Palace balcony after viewing the Royal Air Force fly-past in central London on May 6, 2023, after their coronations (L) and Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain (L) accompanied by her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R) waving to the crowd from the Buckingham Palace balcony, in London, on June 2, 1953, after being crowned at Westminter Abbey.  (Photo by Oli SCARFF / various sources / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III (L) looks at Queen Camilla as they stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony, in London, following their coronations, on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)
TOPSHOT – Britain’s King Charles III (L) and Queen Camilla stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony with grandson Freddy Parker Bowles (R), in London, following their coronations, on May 6, 2023. – The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)
TOPSHOT – Britain’s King Charles III (L) and Queen Camilla wave from the Buckingham Palace balcony, in London, following their coronations, on May 6, 2023. – The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)
TOPSHOT – Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales kisses his father, Britain’s King Charles III, wearing St Edward’s Crown, during the King’s Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. – The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP)
A handout photo taken and released on May 6, 2023 by Buckingham Palace shows Britain’s Queen Camilla and Britain’s King Charles III standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, following their Coronation Ceremony, in central London.  (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON / BUCKINGHAM PALACE / AFP)
A handout photo taken and released on May 6, 2023 by Buckingham Palace shows Britain’s Queen Camilla and Britain’s King Charles III standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to view the Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows fly-past, following their Coronation Ceremony, in central London (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON / BUCKINGHAM PALACE / AFP)
TOPSHOT – Britain’s Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain’s Prince Louis of Wales stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony as they wait for the Royal Air Force fly-past in central London on May 6, 2023, after the coronations of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)
TOPSHOT – Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Britain’s Prince Louis of Wales, stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony as they wait for the Royal Air Force fly-past in central London on May 6, 2023, after the coronations of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.  (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III (L) looks at Queen Camilla as they stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony, in London, following their coronations, on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)
TOPSHOT – Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain’s Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain’s Prince Louis of Wales wave to the crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony as they wait for the Royal Air Force fly-past in central London on May 6, 2023, after the coronations of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)
TOPSHOT – Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family wave to the crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony as they wait for the Royal Air Force fly-past in central London on May 6, 2023, after their coronations.  (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)
TOPSHOT – Britain’s King Charles III waves from the Buckingham Palace balcony, in London, following his coronation, on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)
TOPSHOT – Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony, in London, following their coronations, on May 6, 2023. (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)

 

– ‘Not my king’ –

As well as being the first coronation since that of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, it was the first of a king since 1937.

It was only the second to be televised and the first in colour and streamed online.

But not everyone joined in the celebrations.

Shortly before the coronation, London police arrested dozens of protesters, using new powers rushed into law this week by the UK government to crack down on direct action groups.

The anti-monarchy movement Republic — which wants an elected head of state — said six of its organisers were detained, while climate activists Just Stop Oil said 19 of its number were held.

Nevertheless, dozens of Republic activists held aloft banners on the route of the procession route, declaring: “Not my king.”

Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and other campaign groups condemned the arrests. “This is something you would expect to see in Moscow, not London,” HRW said.

Hundreds held an anti-monarchy rally in Edinburgh, chanting “down with the crown” and demanding Scottish independence.

London’s Metropolitan Police deployed some 11,500 officers for one of its biggest ever security operations.

The force had warned that it would have an “extremely low threshold” for protests, and controversially planned to use mass facial recognition technology to monitor the crowds.

TOPSHOT – Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. – The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP)

– Outcasts –

Rishi Sunak, a Hindu who is Britain’s first prime minister of colour, gave a reading from the Bible at the service, having described the coronation as “a proud expression of our history, culture and traditions”.

But polling indicates waning support for the monarchy, particularly among younger people.

Charles’s younger brother Prince Andrew — sidelined due to his friendship with the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein — was booed as he headed to the abbey.

Another royal exile, Prince Harry, who has criticised the family since leaving for the United States in 2020, attended the coronation on his own.

Overseas, Jamaica and Belize both signalled this week that they are moving toward ditching the UK monarchy and becoming republics, while Australia, Canada and others may eventually follow suit.

Britons struggling with the soaring cost of living have meanwhile questioned why taxpayers should stump up for the coronation, with the bill estimated to be over £100 million ($126 million).

Yet the huge crowds of royal fans that built up all week in central London indicated that the royals still have a central role in British culture and history.

“It’s just too good an opportunity to miss,” said Nick Demont, 60, outside the abbey. “There’s a good chance I won’t see another one.”

King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida of Thailand arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort.(Photo by Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP)
Prince Albert of Monaco (L) and Princess Charlene of Monaco arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. (Photo by Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP)