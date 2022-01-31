Kids aged 5-11, both those with comorbidities and those without, could get Covid jabs in Feb. 4-11 pilot run

DOH targets to vaccinate 15.5 million kids aged 5 to 11 for entire immunization rollout

(Eagle News) – Children aged five to 11, both those with comorbidities or those with no comorbidities, could get vaccinated during the pilot run of the vaccination of minors in this age group from February 4 to 11, 2022, the Department of Health said.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said that they target to vaccinate 15.5 million kids in this age group for the entire Covid-19 vaccine administration. This will be done in tranches, she said.

“Patuloy ang ating paghahanda sa vaccination ng 5 to 11, sisimulan na natin ito ng February 4 pero ang atin talagang initial roll out ay the whole week of February 4 to February 11,” Cabotaje said.

Unlike in the vaccination of children aged 12 to 17 where those with comorbidities were vaccinated first, the DOH would conduct simultaneous vaccination of those with comordibidities and those without in kids aged 5 to 11. This is to vaccinate more kids in the soonest possible time.

“Hindi kagaya noong 12 to 17 na naunang may comorbidity, gusto natin mas mabilis ang bakunahan kaya pagsasabayin natin, iyong pagbakuna ng may comorbidity at walang comorbidity,” Cabotaje said in a recent Laging Handa press briefing.

-Medical certificate needed for those with comorbidities-

Those with comorbidities just need to secure a medical certificate before they proceed to the vaccination site.

“Iyong mga may comorbidity kailangan po ng medical certificate para maantabayanan at maalalayan ng ating mga bakuna center kung ano iyong nararamdaman ng mga bata na pupunta sa bakuna center,” the DOH official said.

Cabotaje said that all cities and municipalities of Metro Manila and the National Capital Region already have one to three identified sites. Region 3 or Central Luzon and Region 4-A or Calabarzon would be the next regions where the rollout would be done starting February 7.

“Lahat po ng mga bayan at siyudad ng NCR ay may isa o dalawa o tatlong sites na identified na nila tapos idadagdag po natin ang Region III at saka Region IV-A, tig-dalawang hospital sa February 7,” she noted.

Some local government units (LGUs) have already conducted registration for the 5 to 11 year old kids. As of Friday, the LGUs which conducted registration for this age group reported at least 168,355 registrants.

-32 sites already identified, including hospitals, parks, schools-

There were already 32 sites identified as vaccination sites in Metro Manila, including the Philippine Children’s Medical Center, National Children’s Hospital and the Philippine Heart Center that would also vaccinate their child patients in this age group if they consent to this.

Other sites include hospitals, parks and schools.

Cabotaje said that they want the children to have a “pleasant experience” during their immunization.

While registration of the kids aged 5 to 11 is not required, the DOH is encouraging parents to do so.

-Proof of filiation, consent from parents needed-

Parents should also coach their children to tell the truth about what they feel after the vaccination, as this would be monitored. They should also bring the child’s birth certificate and ID, and fill up the assent or consent form. In case, the child has no birth certificate nor ID, a certification from their barangay captain that the parent or guardian is truly the child’s guardian will do.

“Kailangan maghanda sila ng proof of filiation. Ibig sabihin na katunayan sila ang guardians or parents. Tapos sa mga batang 7 and above may assent form, ibig sabihin nasabihan iyong magbabakuna na pumapayag siya. Iyong 7 below responsibilidad na ng kanyang magulang tapos pagdating mo sa bakuna center dapat kasama ng parents or guardian,” Cabotaje said.

“Magdala ng tubig mag mask ng husto tapos iyong mga kailangan necessary precautions sasabihin din sa bata at gagawin habang nasa bakuna center,” she said.

(Eagle News Service)