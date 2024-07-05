Keir Starmer pledges “national renewal” after Labour’s electoral victory

Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister-elect, pledged on Friday to kickstart a “national renewal” in the UK after his Labour party emerged victorious over the ruling Conservatives in the general election.

Following his party’s securing of a parliamentary majority, Starmer delivered a triumphant victory speech in London. “Today we start the next chapter — begin the work of change, the mission of national renewal and start to rebuild our country,” Starmer said in a triumphant victory speech in London after his party secured a majority in parliament.

After Labour’s sweeping victory in the general election, crossing the 326-seat threshold for a working majority in the House of Commons, Starmer addressed supporters at a dawn rally in London.

“A mandate like this comes with great responsibility,” Starmer said, moments after the results that sealed the landslide win were announced.

On the other hand, British leader Rishi Sunak conceded defeat to Starmer’s Labour party saying, “I take responsibility for the loss.”

“Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner with goodwill on all sides,” Sunak said, as his Conservative party faced historic defeat.

Starmer, known as the working-class son of a toolmaker and a nurse, has vowed to lead the country through “a decade of national renewal” to address the aftermath of post-financial crash austerity measures, Brexit turmoil, and a cost-of-living crisis.

With economic growth being sluggish, public services stretched thin due to severe cuts, and households facing financial strain, Starmer faces a formidable to-do list.

In addition to addressing the economic challenges, Starmer has promised to restore political integrity following a tumultuous period under five Tory prime ministers, and intends to appoint Rachel Reeves as finance minister, who has acknowledged the absence of quick fixes and the tough decisions that lie ahead. “We are under no illusions about the scale of the challenge we face or the severity of the challenges we will inherit from the Conservatives,” she said.

