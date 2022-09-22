“Karding” develops into tropical depression

Heavy rains over Northern, Central Luzon possible starting Saturday: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — “Karding” has developed into a tropical depression.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the passage of “Karding” may bring heavy rains over Northern and Central Luzon beginning late Saturday.

“Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps,” PAGASA said.

The weather bureau said there is also a high likelihood for a Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 to be hoisted over Northern Luzon and some portions of Central Luzon.

“Karding” may also bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Northern and the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon beginning Sunday.

PAGASA said Tropical Depression “Karding” will continue moving slowly eastward or east northeastward in the next 12 hours before sharply turning westward tomorrow.

It is forecast to maintain its westward movement until it makes landfall in the vicinity of the east coast of Isabela or Cagayan on Sunday.

“Afterwards, the center of Karding will traverse the rugged terrain of Northern Luzon before emerging over the West Philippine Sea on Monday,” PAGASA said.