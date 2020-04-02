Kantang Kwarantin: Stay at home, SING and win a prize!

QUEZON CITY, Philippines (Eagle News) — Ever dreamed of being a singer performing on the big stage? Performing for people all over the world and not just to your cat? But it’s kind of hard to make your dream become a reality, because you know, lockdown.

Now it’s your time to shine! With Kantang Kwarantin, presented by EBC Films—it’s your chance to create your own cover song of “Tuloy ang Laban,” for fame and your chance to win a cash prize!

Film your rendition on your cellphone and submit it to EBC Films. Keep a look out on their official Facebook page to see if EBC Films picked YOUR cover.

See rules below for entries: