Kamara ipinasa nang mas maaga sa Senado ang naaprubahang 2021 Nat’l Budget

Ni Eden Santos

Eagle News Service

(Eagle News) — Naisumite na nitong Martes Oct. 27, ng Kamara de Representantes (House of Representatives) sa Senado ang inaprubahang 2021 national budget ng administrasyon ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, isang araw bago ang itinakda nitong self-imposed deadline.

Nilagdaan bago mag-alas kuwatro ng hapon ng Martes ni House Speaker Lord Allan Jay Velasco ang transmittal letter ng P4.506 trillion na pambansang budget ng gobyerno. Mas maaga ng isang araw ang pagpapadala nila sa Senado ng kopya 2021 General Appropriations Bill (GAB) na unang ipinangako sa Oct. 28.

“The House of Representatives is transmitting today the approved copy of the P4.506-trillion 2021 General Appropriations Bill to the Senate one day ahead of the promised date,” sinabi ni Velasco nitong Martes, Oct. 27.

Ipinaliwanag niyang hindi lamang naaayon sa Konstitusyon at sa legal na paraan ang ipinasa nilang budget para sa susunod na taon, kundi idinisenyo rin upang lalong palakasin ang pagtugon ng gobyerno sa muling pag-unlad ng ekonomiya sa gitna ng COVID-19 pandemic.

“Not only did we pass the proposed 2021 national budget in a timely, constitutional and legal manner, we also made sure next year’s spending plan will be more reflective and responsive to the needs of the people amid the worst public health crisis in a generation,” ayon pa sa bagong House Speaker.

Binigyang-diin pa niya na ginawa nilang triple ang budget para sa pagbili ng bakuna kontra COVID para mas maraming Pilipino ang mabakunahan.

“We increased the allocation for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines by more than three-fold to cover more Filipinos,” sabi pa ni Velasco

Dinagdagan din ng Kongreso ang alokasyon para sa facilities enhancement program ng Department of Health (DOH) upang mapagbuti pa ang health care system sa bansa.

Nakapaloob din sa inaprubahang 2021 national budget ang dagdag pondo ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) para sa mga pagbibigay ng cash aid sa mga nawalan ng trabaho dahil sa pandemya, gayundin ang budget ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) para naman sa panibagong round ng financial assistance sa mga pamilyang apektado ng krisis.

Pinuri naman nito ang ginawang pagta-trabaho ng mga kongresistang miyembro ng House committee on Appropriations at mga small committees gayundin ang mga nasa Secretariat sa pagpupuyat nang magdamag nitong nakaraang araw para lang matiyak na mapagtibay ang 2021 national budget na patas, pantay-pantay, nasa tamang oras at tumutugon sa pangangailangan ng bansa sa pagharap sa seryosong public health at economic crisis.

“The House could not have done it without its hardworking and dedicated members, including the Secretariat, who worked till the wee hours of the morning on a number of occasions to ensure that we pass a budget that is fair, equitable, timely and responsive to the needs of the country as we fight this very serious public health and economic crisis,” sabi pa ni Velasco.

(Eagle News Service)