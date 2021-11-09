Justice Secretary Guevarra taken to hospital, now “okay” but under observation: DOJ official

(Eagle News) — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra was taken to a hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 9, and is under observation.

“He was not feeling well this morning,” Justice Undersecretary Adrian Sugay said in a statement.

He said that while the Justice secretary, who is 67 years old, was “okay now,” he will still undergo “routine tests.”

Guevarra later told reporters he “had breathing and fatigue problems the past few weeks” before he was brought to the hospital.

He said he would undergo more tests, including an angiogram.

Guevarra was appointed as Justice secretary in 2018.