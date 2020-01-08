Asia, International

JUST IN: Trump says ‘all well’ after Iranian missiles target US troops

Protesters demonstrate outside the White House on January 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. Iran fired at least a dozen missiles at two U.S. bases in Iraq in response to the U.S. drone strike that killed Revolutionary Guards commander Qassim Suleimani. Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images/AFP

 

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that initial casualty assessments indicated “all is well” after Iranian missiles targeted two bases housing US troops in Iraq.

He tweeted that “assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!”

Trump did not go on evening television to address the nation — something of an informal presidential tradition in times of foreign policy crisis — in the immediate hours following Iran’s missile strikes.

However, he said to expect a statement early Wednesday in Washington.

“I will be making a statement tomorrow morning,” he said.


