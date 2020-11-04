JUST IN: Trump declares he won the election; calls counting process a fraud

By Thomas I. Likness

Eagle News Service

(Eagle News) — A defiant US President Donald Trump has declared he has won the election and said the vote counting process is a fraud.

Trump is upset because several states have not completed vote counting and it may take several days because of the large number of mail-in ballots and early voting. More than 150 million ballots were cast, two thirds of them early voting or mail-in ballots.

“This is a fraud on the American public, this is an embarrassment to our country,” declared Trump. “We were getting ready to win this election, frankly we did win this election.”

Trump told the largely unmasked crowd of several hundred, not social distancing at his White House watch party that he will be going to court.

“This is a major fraud on our nation,” said Trump. “We want the law to be use in a proper manner so we’ll be going to the Supreme Court.”

“We want all voting to stop, we don’t want them to find any ballots at four o’clock in the morning and add them to the list,” he added.

Trump told supporters he was leading by big margins in most states.

-Biden: Not my place or Trump’s place to declare winner in US vote-

Meanwhile, in an upbeat message to his supporters, Democrat candidate Joe Biden urged them to be patient.

“It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election, that’s a decision of the American people,” Biden told supporters at a drive-in event in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

“I’m here to tell you tonight we believe we’re on track to win this election,” Biden “And it ain’t over until till every vote is counted, every ballot is counted.”

“We knew because of the unprecedented early vote and the mail-in vote, it was going to take awhile,” said Biden. “We’re going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished.”

Enthusiastic supporters honked their horns as Biden thanked them and told them to be patience and keep the faith.

(Eagle News Service)