Updated: Total PHL coronavirus cases jump to 307, with the addition of 77 new cases – DOH

The country's total confirmed coronavirus cases had risen to 307, with the addition of 77 new cases, the Department of Health (DOH) announced on Saturday, March 21.

The new cases were only identified as patients number 231 to 307 or PH231 to PH307.

This is the highest single-day jump for COVID-19 cases in the country.

-Five more patients recover from COVID-19, bringing total to 13-

The DOH also announced five new recoveries, four of whom are elderly patients. One was even considered a severe case.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 13.

The patients who recovered were as follows:

-Patient 62 (PH62) who is a 35 year old Filipino female from Rizal with no travel or exposure history. Her onset of symptoms began on March 1, and on March 10, a swab taken from her was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 13. She was discharged on March 15 when she tested negative and had become asymptomatic. She has pre-existing asthma.

-Patient 41 (PH41) is the 10th recovery. She is a 75-year old Filipino female from Makati City. She has travel history from the US and exposure history to known COVID-19 cases. Onset of symptoms began on March, and she was confirmed positive for coronavirus on March 11. She was discharged on March 17 after a negative test result. She is now asymptomatic.

-Patient 16 (PH16), the 11th recovery, is a 70-year old Filipino male from San Juan City, and the husband of another patient who recovered, patient 17. His onset of symptoms began on March 1 and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 9. He was discharged on March 19 after testing negative twice, and is now asymptomatic.

-Patient 17 (PH17) is the 12th recovered patient in the country. She is 69 years old from San Juan City and the wide of patient no. 16. Onset of her symptoms began on March 2 and she tested positive on March 9. A known hypertensive, she was discharged on March 19 after two negative test results.

-Patient 49 (PH49) is listed as the 13th recovered patient in the country. He is a 72-year old Filipino male from Batangas. He has exposure history to a known COVID-19 case. Onset of his symptoms began on March 1, and was confirmed COVID-19 positive on March 13. He was discharged on March 21 after two negative test results, and is already considered asymptomatic.

-1 new COVID-19 death reported, total fatalities now at 19-

The DOH also reported one new death due to the coronavirus. This is a 73-year old Filipino female from San Juan City with no travel or exposure history. She was pronounced dead upon arrival at a hospital on March 12, and the cause of death was cardiac arrest. She was, however, confirmed COVID-19 positive on March 18.

This brings the total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 to 19, the DOH said.

Health Assistant Secretary Dra Rosario Vergeire also said that in the coming days, more confirmed cases are to be expected with the arrival of 100,000 COVID-19 test kits from China.

