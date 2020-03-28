Total confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 1075 as DOH announces 272 new cases; deaths rise to 68

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health announced 272 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing national total to 1075.

“This is the highest single day increase since the start of the outbreak,” the DOH statement said.

The department also confirmed that 14 COVID-19 patients have died, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths to 68.

The DOH earlier warned that the confirmed cases are expected to rise significantly in the coming days because of the availability of more COVID-19 test kits.

Those who recovered from COVID-19 also increased to 35 on Saturday, after the DOH confirmed four more patient recoveries as of 4 p.m. All four patients who recently recovered from the disease came from Metro Manila. They are a 55-year old male from Quezon City with no travel history; a 46-year old Filipino female from Pasig City; a 30-year old Filipino male from Mandaluyong City; and a 72-year old Filipino male from San Juan City.

The DOH reported the following additional COVID-19 fatalities. At least 12 of them came from Metro Manila.

1. a 63-year old Filipino female from Quezon City with no travel history who died on March 18, but was only confirmed positive on March 22;

2. a 71-year old Filipino male who died on March 25;

3. an 80-year old Filipino female from Manila with no travel history who died on March 19 but was only confirmed positive on March 22;

4. a 61-year old Filipino female from Pasig City with no travel history who died on March 26;

5. an 86-year old Filipino male from Quezon City with no travel history who died on March 25;

6. a 64-year old Filipino male from San Juan City with no travel history who died on March 24 but was confirmed positive on March 25;

7. a 60 year old Filipino male from Quezon City with no travel history who died on March 21 but was confirmed positive on March 22;

8. a 74-year old Filipino female from Quezon City with no travel history who died on March 21 but was confirmed positive on March 22;

9. a 67-year old Filipino male from Quezon City with unknown travel and exposure history who died on March 19 but was confirmed COVID-19 positive on March 25;

10. an 82-year old Filipino male from Quezon City with no travel history who died on March 20 but was confirmed positive on March 25;

11. a 60-year old Filipino male from Manila with no travel and exposure history who died on March 26;

12. a 72-year old Filipino female from Bulacan with unknown travel and exposure history who died on March 19 but was confirmed positive on March 20;

13. an 80-year old Filipino female from Paranaque City with no travel history but is a relative to a known COVID-19 case. She died on March 22 but was confirmed positive on March 24; and

14. a 79-year old Filipino-American female from Taguig City with no travel history who died on March 21 but was confirmed positive on March 24