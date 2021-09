MELBOURNE, Australia (AFP) — A shallow quake rattled southeastern Australia early Wednesday, with reports saying people ran into the streets of the second-largest city of Melbourne after the tremor shook buildings there.

The rare quake hit east of the city just after 9:00am local time (2300 GMT) and was felt hundreds of kilometres (miles) away. The US Geological Survey put the magnitude of the quake at 5.8 and said it struck at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles).

