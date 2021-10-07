JUST IN: Robredo announces she will run for president in 2022

(Eagle News) – Vice-President Leni Robredo announced on Thursday, Oct. 7, that she would run for president in next year’s elections.

In a Facebook live on her official page, Robredo said her heart is focused and she is decided after much reflection to go for the highest post of the land.

“Ngayon sasabak tayo sa mas malaking laban. Iuubos ko ang aking buong lakas hindi lang sa halalan, ngunit para sa natitirang mga araw ko,” she said.

“Kailangan nating piliing humakbang. Heto ako ngayon, humahakbang,” she said.

Robredo said she is prepared to give her all so could win the presidency.

“Itataya ko ang lahat. Ibubuhos ko ang lahat na kayang ibuhos,” she said in her speech.

“Buong buo ang tiwala ko, magtatagumpay tayo. Buong buo pa rin ang pananalig ko sa Diyos at sa sambayanang Pilipino,” she added.

Robredo was earlier endorsed and nominated by the opposition coalition 1Sambayan to run as its standard bearer.

(Eagle News Service)