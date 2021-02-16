JUST IN: PET dismisses Marcos electoral protest vs Robredo

(Eagle News) — The Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, has dismissed the electoral protest filed by former Senator Bongbong Marcos against Vice President Leni Robredo.

A statement from the SC said the dismissal was unanimous.

Out of the 15 members of the tribunal who were present in today’s meeting, the statement said seven members “fully concurred in the dismissal while eight concurred in the result.”

The statement said a copy of the resolution of the tribunal would be uploaded on the SC website.

Marcos’ spokesperson Vic Rodriguez refused to comment so far, noting that the information was “primarily sourced from our media friends and not from any official notice or information emanating from the (PET).”

“We shall issue our statement on the matter as soon as we have established the facts based on official document or pronouncement coming from the PET,” he added. With reports from Moira Encina, Meanne Corvera