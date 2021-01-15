JUST IN: Patients, staff trapped in rubble of hospital flattened by Indonesia quake

ASEAN IN FOCUS, Asia, International

Patients, staff trapped in rubble of hospital flattened by Indonesia quake

Rescuers remove rubble as they search for survivors at the Mitra Manakarra hospital in Mamuju city on January 15, 2021, where as many as 20 patients and staff are trapped beneath the rubble after the hospital was flattened when a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia’s Sulawesi island. (Photo by Firdaus / AFP)

 

More than a dozen patients and staff are trapped beneath the rubble of a hospital that was flattened when a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, killing at least three people, authorities said.

“The hospital is flattened — it collapsed,” said Arianto from the rescue agency in Mamuju city, who goes by one name.

“There are patients and hospital employees trapped under the rubble and we’re now trying to reach them,” he added, without giving a specific figure.


