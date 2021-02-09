JUST IN: Pasay mayor tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano has tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

According to Calixto-Rubiano, the results were based on a RT-PCR test she took after she felt symptoms of COVID-19.

She said she was now in isolation.

“Kasalukuyang isinasagawa na rin ang COVID 19 protocols ng lungsod on contact tracing sa maaring naging source ng sakit at gayundin sa aking mga nakasalamuha upang maiwasan ang tuluyan pang pagkalat nito,” she said.

She said the city’s programs will continue, noting that she has directed all departments to ensure the same.

COVID-19 cases in the country reached 538,995 so far.