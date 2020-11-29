Entertainment, Entertainment - Local

JUST IN: OPM singer April Boy Regino passes away

Posted by Kaye Fe on

 

(Eagle News) — Singer April Boy Regino has passed away, his brother said on Sunday, Nov. 29.

“Nakakalungkot naman ang araw na ito..wala na ang kuya April Boy ko,” Vingo Regino said.

No cause of death was specified.

The singer was best known for his songs “Di Ko Kayang Tanggapin,” “Umiiyak ang Puso,” and “Paano ang Puso Ko.”

In 2013, the OPM singer announced he was retiring from show business as he continued to battle prostate cancer.

He later revealed, however, that he was cancer-free.

In 2015, the singer was diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy, which caused him to lose his left eye.

 

