BBM-Sara tandem announced after Sara Duterte files candidacy as “substitute” VP bet of LAKAS-CMD

Presidential bet Bongbong Marcos’ party PFP issues resolution adopting Mayor Sara as its vice-presidential candidate

(Eagle News) – Davao City mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Saturday, Nov. 13, filed her certificate of candidacy for vice-president under LAKAS-CMD.

This was after the previous LAKAS-CMD vice-presidential bet Lyle Uy withdrew his certificate of candidacy for the 2022 national elections.

Lawyer Reynold Munsayac filed the COC on behalf of the Davao City mayor on Saturday with the Commission on Elections (COMELEC)

Immediately after the filing of Sara Duterte’s COC as vice-presidential candidate of LAKAS-CMD, the executive committee of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) of presidential bet Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., issued a resolution adopting her as the party’s candidate for vice-president and endorsed her as Marcos Jr’s running mate.

The PFP resolution noted that the party has not previously issued any Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) for any vice-presidential and senatorial candidates for the May 2022 elections.

“WHEREFORE, by the powers vested upon the undersigned members of the EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE of the PARTIDO FEDERAL NG PILIPINAS (PFP) under its Constitution and By Laws and existing Resolutions, it is hereby:

“RESOLVED THAT vice presidential candidate MAYOR SARA DUTERTE CARPIO of the LAKAS CMD is hereby ADOPTED by the PARTIDO FEDERAL NG PILIPINAS (PFP) as its candidate for vice president, and hereby INDORSES her candidacy as the running mate of the PFP’s official candidate for president of the Philippines SENATOR FERDINAND R. MARCOS, JR. in the 9 May 2022 national elections,” the PFP resolution issued on Saturday, Nov. 13, read.

Before this, the presidential daughter’s spokesperson Liloan Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco issued a statement why Mayor Sara decided to take her oath as member of the LAKAS-CMD party.

“Mayor Sara’s governance principles evident in her exemplary performance as Mayor of Davao City are in alignment with the principles upon which LAKAS-CMD is anchored, namely, good governance, economic development, people empowerment, social justice, and sustainable development,” Frasco said.

“As she makes her decision in the next few days, Mayor Sara carries with her the hopes and aspirations of our fellow Filipinos as she listens to the call to serve and to work for the betterment of our nation,” she said.

Mayor Sara had also been in talks with presidential bet Ferdinand “Bogbong” Marcos Jr., last October fueling speculation of a possible tandem for the 2022 national elections.

She later withdrew her candidacy as reelectionist mayor in Davao City on and resigned as chair of the regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago, before joining LAKAS-CMD party.

(Eagle News Service)