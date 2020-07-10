Just in: House technical working group presents committee resolution rejecting ABSCBN franchise renewal

(Eagle News) — The technical working group of the House Committee on Legislative Franchises presented today, Friday, July 10, the committee resolution on the consensus to deny media network ABSCBN another franchise.

Members of the committee as well as ex-officio members will then vote “Yes” if they accept the resolution denying a franchise to ABS CBN, or a “No” if they disagree with the resolution and would want to grant a franchise renewal for the media network.

Voting currently being counted as of posting time.

At the House plenary, those who voted “No” to the resolution were Bayan Muna Partylist Rep. Carlos Zarate and House Minority Leader Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr., as they were for the franchise renewal of ABS CBN.

The committee secretariat was then directed to count the “yes” and “no” votes of lawmakers present through Zoom, as well as those who abstained from voting.

At the start of the hearing, the committee secretariat announced that there was a quorum as there were 85 committee members present including 46 regular members and 39 ex-officio members.

(Eagle News Service)