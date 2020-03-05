Just in: Helicopter carrying PNP chief crashes in Laguna

(Eagle News) — The helicopter carrying Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa crashed in a vacant lot in San Pedro, Laguna on Thursday morning, March 5.

Initial reports said that Gamboa and the seven other passengers of the helicopter were already extracted and brought to a hospital.

Among the passengers were PNP spokesperson BGen. Bernard Banac, Police Major Gen. Jovic Ramos, and Police Major Gen. Mariel Magaway.

Footages taken from the crash site showed the crashed helicopter split in half, and in flames.

The PNP chief was still conscious when taken out of the chopper. He was brought by an ambulance to the West lake Medical Center.

In an interview by DZBB of Police Capt. Edgar Miguel of the PNP Highway Patrol Group, he said that the chopper had just taken off when they heard a loud sound and then saw the chopper going down.

Miguel said that the PNP chief was even concerned about the other passengers of the helicopter when he was first taken out.

He said that some of the passengers were unconscious when taken out. They were likewise brought to the hospital.

The PNP chief was in San Pedro, Laguna to check the new impounding area of the PNP Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG).

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, a former PNP chief, said that as far as he knew, the PNP helicopter used by Gamboa was still new.

Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said that the PNP chief Gamboa was already in stable condition, and will be transferred to another hospital in Metro Manila.