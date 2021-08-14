JUST IN: Haiti quake death toll rises to 227: official

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AFP) — The death toll from an earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday has jumped to 227, the country’s civil protection agency said, having initially reported 29 deaths.

“The death toll from the earthquake has risen to 227, including 158 in the south,” near the epicenter of the quake, the agency posted on Twitter, adding that hundreds more were injured and missing.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden approved “immediate” aid for Haiti, which was struck Saturday by a massive magnitude 7.2 earthquake on Saturday, Aug. 14.

“The president authorized an immediate US response, and named USAID Administrator Samantha Power… to coordinate this effort,” a senior White House official said, according to a pool report.

© Agence France-Presse