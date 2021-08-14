International, North America

JUST IN: Haiti quake death toll rises to 227: official

Director General of Civil Protection Jerry Chandler speaks during a press conference in Port-au-Prince on August 14, 2021, after an earthquake struck the southwest peninsula of the country. – A powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti early Saturday, killing at least 29 people and toppling buildings in the disaster-plagued Caribbean nation still recovering from a devastating 2010 quake. The epicenter of the shaking, which rattled homes and sent terrified locals scrambling for safety, was about 100 miles (160 kilometers) by road west of the center of the densely populated capital Port-au-Prince. (Photo by Reginald LOUISSAINT JR / AFP)

 

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AFP) — The death toll from an earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday has jumped to 227, the country’s civil protection agency said, having initially reported 29 deaths.

“The death toll from the earthquake has risen to 227, including 158 in the south,” near the epicenter of the quake, the agency posted on Twitter, adding that hundreds more were injured and missing.

Screenshot of video taken by scenes from the hard-hit city of Jeremie after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti

Earlier, US President Joe Biden approved “immediate” aid for Haiti, which was struck Saturday by a massive magnitude 7.2 earthquake on Saturday, Aug. 14.

“The president authorized an immediate US response, and named USAID Administrator Samantha Power… to coordinate this effort,” a senior White House official said, according to a pool report.

