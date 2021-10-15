International, North America

JUST IN: Former US President Bill Clinton in hospital with non-Covid infection

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 30, 2019 former US President Bill Clinton arrives to attend a church service for former French President Jacques Chirac at the Saint-Sulpice church in Paris. – Former US President Bill Clinton has been admitted to UCI Medical Center for treatment of an infection not related to Covid-19, according to a statement released by his spokesperson Angel Urena on Twitter on October 14, 2021. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP)

 

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Former US president Bill Clinton has been hospitalized with a non-Covid-related infection, a spokesman said Thursday evening.

Clinton, 75, was admitted to a hospital in Irvine in southern California on Tuesday evening, Angel Urena tweeted.

He gave no details other than to say the infection was not Covid-related.

“He is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care,” Urena said.

Clinton, an Arkansas native, served as America’s 42nd president, from 1993 to 2001.

 

