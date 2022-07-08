JUST IN: Former Japan PM Abe attacked, left bleeding: local media

Abe showing no vital signs after attack, says Japan local media

TOKYO, Japan (AFP) — Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was attacked and left bleeding at a campaign event in the Nara region on Friday, local media reported.

Several outlets including Kyodo news agency said the ex-premier had been attacked, with both Kyodo and public broadcaster NHK reporting the sound of an apparent gunshot. The former leader was reportedly unconscious after the incident.

Local media said Abe was showing no vital signs after attack.

He was taken to a hospital following an apparent attack at a campaign event in the Nara region, Japanese media reported.

“A local fire department says former prime minister Abe appears to be in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest,” public broadcaster NHK said — a term used in Japan before a feared death can be confirmed by a doctor. There was no immediate confirmation from police or fire department officials contacted by AFP.

