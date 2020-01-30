Just in: DOH confirms first positive coronavirus case

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health today, Jan. 30, confirmed a positive novel coronavirus 2019 (nCoV 2019) case, saying that the patient was a 38-year old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China who is now considered “asymptomatic.”

The DOH said that it is now “working closely with the hospital where the patient is admitted.”

“The Bureau of Quarantine remains on high alert,” DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III said in a briefing Thursday, Jan. 30.

“We are looking at the places, where they have been to in Cebu and Dumaguete,” DOH said.

“I assure that public that the DOH is on top of this developing sitation,” Duque said.

He said that they could also expand the temporary restriction covering only Hubei province at this time, could also be expanded.

“So this is going to be dynamic,” Duque stressed.