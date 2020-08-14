JUST IN: DepEd announces school opening moved to Oct. 5

(Eagle News) — The Department of Education announced on Friday, Aug. 14, that the opening of classes in Metro Manila and other provinces currently under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine will be moved to October 5, from the original plan of Aug. 24.

“We hope that this is the final adjustment for the school opening,” said Education Secretary Leonor Briones amid the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal which are under MECQ.

Later, the DepEd said that the adjustment in the school opening would be applied nationwide, and not just in MECQ areas.

Briones said that the change in the schedule of the school opening was based on the memorandum the department had received from the Office of the President.

“This morning, we received a memorandum from the Office of the President that the President has already made the decision in respect to the recommendation that I have submitted to him on August 6, in response to the implications of imposition of Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) in Metro Manila and in the provinces of Cavite, Bulacan, Laguna and Rizal,” the DepEd chief’s statement read.

“As per the memorandum, the President has given approval to the recommendation of DepEd. Thus, we will implement such a decision to defer school opening to October 5 pursuant to Republic Act No. 11480. We shall use the deferment to provide relief to the logistical limitations faced by the areas placed under MECQ and to fill in the remaining gaps of the school opening that we are currently addressing,” Briones said.

She said that “areas outside MECQ are directed to continue their orientations, dry runs, and delivery of learning resources so that we will be ready for the opening of classes on October 5.”

“We trust that this is the final adjustment of the school opening. Even with the implementation of MECQ, we will use this time to make the necessary adjustments and ensure that all preparations have been made for the successful opening of classes for School Year 2020-2021,” she said.

Briones also expressed gratitude for the continuous support of President Rodrigo Duterte for the “cause of education.”

She expressed confidence that the country will overcome challenges related to the virus pandemic.

(Eagle News Service)