Just in: COVID-19 cases in PHL rise to 3,018 says DOH as 385 new cases added; total deaths at 136

(Eagle News) – The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 3,018 with the addition of 385 new cases, the Department of Health said on Friday, April 3, 2020.

The coronavirus-related fatalities also rose to 136 as 29 new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, there was only one reported patient recovery in the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 52.

The rise in COVID-19 patients was only expected according to the DOH citing the increased capacity for COVID-19 testing in the country.

According to the DOH’s coronavirus tracker, majority of the total cases are between the ages of 50 to 69, followed by those between the ages of 30 to 49. This is followed by those between the ages 70 to 79; next are those aged 20 to 29, and then those aged 80 to 89.