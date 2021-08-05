Confirmed Delta cases in the PHL rise to 331 after 116 new Delta variant cases are detected

Of the 95 new local Delta cases found, 83 have addresses in Metro Manila

(Eagle News) – The number of confirmed Delta variant cases in the country rose to 331 after the Department of Health (DOH) added 116 new Delta variant cases detected by the UP Philippine Genome Center (UP-PGC).

Of the new cases added, “95 are local cases, one is a Returning Overseas Filipino (ROF), and 20 cases are currently being verified if these are local or ROF cases.”

The DOH said that 83 of the cases have addresses in Metro Manila, three had addresses in CALABARZON, four in Central Visayas, two in Davao Region, and one each in Zamboanga Peninsula, Cagayan Valley, and Ilocos Region.

“All cases have been tagged as recovered. All other information is being validated by our regional and local health offices,” the DOH said.

-Beta variant cases rise to 2,268, while Alpha cases also rise to 1,968-

The Philippine Genome Center (PGC) also detected 113 Alpha variant cases, and 122 Beta variant cases. This brings the total Alpha variant infections to 1,968, and the total Beta variant cases to 2,268.

The DOH also corrected the previous figure of Delta cases, as it verified one case who was tested in two different laboratories. “With this, the DOH is amending the previous total Delta variant cases from 216 to 215,” it said.

The DOH also said that “while community transmission of the Delta variant is being studied, the national government together with local government units (LGUs) should act aggressively as if there is already community transmission.”

On Thursday, Aug. 5, the DOH reported the addition of 8,127 new COVID-19 cases, while new recoveries were at 4,343. The additional COVID-19 cases brought the number of active cases to 66,895. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 1,627,816.

(Eagle News Service)