JUST IN: Biden warns Kabul bombers ‘we will hunt you down’

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the terror attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport, and the US service members and Afghan victims killed and wounded, in the East Room of the White House, Washington, DC on August 26, 2021. – The 12 US military troops killed in the bombing attack on Kabul airport Thursday amounted to the worst single-day loss for the Pentagon in Afghanistan since 2011. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

 

 

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — US President Joe Biden pledged on Thursday to hunt down the perpetrators of the suicide bombings in Kabul that killed 12 American troops.

“We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said in an address from the White House during which he praised the slain US troops as “heroes.”

Biden also vowed on Thursday that the United States will not be deterred from its mission to evacuate thousands of civilians from Afghanistan despite the deadly suicide attack on Kabul airport.

“We will not be deterred by terrorists. We will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuation,” Biden said in a televised address.

(Agence France Presse)

