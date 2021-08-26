JUST IN: Biden warns Kabul bombers ‘we will hunt you down’

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — US President Joe Biden pledged on Thursday to hunt down the perpetrators of the suicide bombings in Kabul that killed 12 American troops.

“We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said in an address from the White House during which he praised the slain US troops as “heroes.”

Biden also vowed on Thursday that the United States will not be deterred from its mission to evacuate thousands of civilians from Afghanistan despite the deadly suicide attack on Kabul airport.

“We will not be deterred by terrorists. We will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuation,” Biden said in a televised address.

(Agence France Presse)