(Eagle News)-The bicameral committee has approved the sin tax bill that seeks to increase taxes on alcohol, heated tobacco products and vapor cigarettes.

The bicameral approval came only hours after senators and congressmen sat down to reconcile the disagreeing provisions of the Senate- and House-approved versions.

The approved report, once ratified by the Senate and the House, will be sent to President Rodrigo Duterte next week for signature. With a report from Meanne Corvera