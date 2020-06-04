Jordan says to lift ‘most’ coronavirus restrictions

AMMAN, Jordan (AFP) — Jordan announced Thursday it will lift most restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, with mosques, restaurants and churches allowed to reopen.

There will be “a period of general easing” of the lockdown, Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz told reporters on Thursday.

Information Minister Amjad al-Adayleh said most restrictions imposed over the last two months to rein in the virus would be lifted from Saturday.

The announcements come amid a decline in confirmed new infections to less than 10 per day over the last week.

Jordan has confirmed a cumulative total of 765 cases of the respiratory disease in the kingdom, of which just nine have been fatal.

Mosques, churches, ports, business activities, restaurants and cafes will be allowed to re-open and travel between cities will also be authorized from Saturday, authorities say.

Tourism activities will also be allowed for Jordanian residents, with internal flights resuming and hotels re-opening.

But schools, universities and cinemas will stay closed and a suspension of international flights will remain.

Social distancing measures will also stay in place, authorities say.

