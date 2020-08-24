UPDATED: Jolo hit by 2 explosions; five soldiers killed, scores injured including civilians

(Eagle News) — Two explosions rocked Jolo, Sulu today, Monday, Aug. 24, killing six soldiers and injuring 40 people, including civilians, near an eatery in a busy street.

The first explosion happened at 11:53 a.m while the second one was at around 1 p.m.

Police reported at least six casualties — five soldiers and the sixth initially tagged as the suicide bomber. There were 40 persons injured in the explosions –18 soldiers and 22 civilians

The blasts happened in the vicinity of Paradise Food and a computer repair shop in Barangay Walled City, Jolo, Sulu and at the opposite road.

Police immediately responded to the scene to evacuate the casualties and ensure the safety of other residents.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa has already directed police to secure the area and probe the incident.

Initial reports said that among those killed were soldiers who were assisting in COVID-19 related humanitarian efforts

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Kindly refresh for updates.

(Eagle News Service)