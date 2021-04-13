Johnson & Johnson says it will delay European Covid-19 vaccine rollout

NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday it will delay rollout of its Covid-19 vaccine in Europe after US authorities moved to suspend use of the shot due to health concerns.

The US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control moved to “pause” the one-jab Covid-19 innoculation on worries over six reported cases of a rare type of blood clot in the United States.

“We have made the decision to proactively delay the rollout of our vaccine in Europe,” J&J said, adding that it was reviewing the cases with European health authorities.

© Agence France-Presse