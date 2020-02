LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Joaquin Phoenix on Sunday won a Bafta for his brooding performance as the troubled man who would become Batman’s arch-nemesis in dark comic book tale “Joker”.

He beat Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood”), Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”), Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”) and Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”).

© Agence France-Presse