Jeff Bezos ‘heartbroken’ over tornado deaths at Amazon warehouse

EDWARDSVILLE, IL – DECEMBER 11: Extensive damage to an Amazon Distribution Center is seen on December 11, 2021 in Edwardsville, Illinois. According to reports, the Distribution Center was struck by a tornado Friday night. Emergency vehicles arrived to start rescue operations for workers believed to be trapped inside. Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael B. Thomas / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

 

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) –Amazon chief Jeff Bezos said he was “heartbroken” Saturday after at least six people were killed at an Amazon warehouse in the US state of Illinois when it was struck by a tornado.

“The news from Edwardsville is tragic,” Bezos tweeted about the town where the facility was located.

“We’re heartbroken over the loss of our teammates there, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones.”

The warehouse was struck by a series of tornadoes that ripped across six US states, killing more than 80 people in total in what President Joe Biden said was likely to be “one of the largest” storm outbreaks in history.

Up to 100 Amazon employees working a night shift ahead of the holidays are believed to have been trapped when the warehouse collapsed, and it is not clear how many may still be trapped.

MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY – DECEMBER 11: An aerial view of homes and business destroyed by a tornado on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes touched down in several midwestern states late Friday evening causing widespread destruction and leaving an estimated 70-plus people dead. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Earlier Saturday, Edwardsville fire chief James Whiteford told reporters that 45 people made it out of the building safely, one had to be airlifted to hospital for treatment, and at least six had died.

But he said the operation had turned from rescue to focus “only on recovery,” fueling fears the toll could yet rise.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 02, 2021 US CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos attends an Action on Forests and Land Use session, during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. – Amazon chief Jeff Bezos said he was “heartbroken” on December 11, 2021 after at least six people were killed at an Amazon warehouse in the US state of Illinois when it was struck by a tornado. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / POOL / AFP)

“All of Edwardsville should know that the Amazon team is committed to supporting them and will be by their side through this crisis,” Bezos tweeted.

“We extend our fullest gratitude to all the incredible first responders who have worked so tirelessly at the site.”

 

