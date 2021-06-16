Japan to donate AstraZeneca vaccines to the PHL

(Eagle News) — Japan will be donating AstraZeneca vaccine doses to the Philippines, according to the Japan’s ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko.

In his twitter post, the Ambassador said that the Japanese government will deliver the vaccine donations “at the soonest possible time.”

“Glad to be the bearer of good news today! Japan will donate AstraZeneca vaccines to the Philippines, and we’ll make sure to deliver them at the soonest possible time so no one gets left behind during this pandemic,” Ambassador Koshikawa said in a tweet on June 15.

Finance Secretary Carlos ‘Sonny” Dominguez III also confirmed the vaccine donation to be made by the government of Japan.

There was still no mention, however, as to the volume of the AstraZeneca vaccines to be given by Japan to the Philippines.

(Eagle News Service)