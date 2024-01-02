Japan hit by 155 quakes since Monday: meteorological office

Written by Alma Angeles on

A road is cracked in Shika Town, Ishikawa Prefecture on Jan. 2, 2024. A strong earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.4 struck the Noto region of Ishikawa Prefecture, in central Japan, at around 4:10 p.m. Jan. 1st , registering 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale  the highest level  following an upper 5 seismic intensity scale earthquake four minutes earlier. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun ) (Photo by Kunihiko Miura / Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP)

TOKYO, Jan 2, 2024 (AFP) – Japan has been hit since Monday by 155 earthquakes including a 7.6-magnitude jolt and another over 6, the Japan Meteorological Office said.

Most of the quakes had a magnitude greater than 3 and while the strength has gradually moderated, six strong jolts were still felt early Tuesday, the JMA said.

 

 