Japan has ‘no plans to send govt officials’ to Beijing Olympics

Written by Edrian Acla on

More in Asia:

Men use their mobile phones at the spectator area of the Shougang Big Air venue, which will host the big air freestyle skiing and snowboarding competitions at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, at the Shougang Park in Beijing on December 15, 2021. (Photo by Noel Celis / AFP)

TOKYO, Japan (AFP) — Japan has “no plans to send government officials” to February’s Beijing Olympics, Tokyo said Friday, after the US and other countries announced diplomatic boycotts over rights concerns.

Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto and Japanese Olympic Committee head Yasuhiro Yamashita will attend the Winter Olympics in the Chinese capital, top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said.

The United States, Britain, Australia and Canada this month announced diplomatic boycotts of the Games over what they say are widespread rights abuses by China including against the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

Their boycott stops short of not sending athletes to the Winter Games, which start on February 4.

But Beijing has warned the four nations they will “pay the price” for the US-led campaign.

Japan, which hosted the virus-postponed Tokyo Olympics this year, is in a tricky position as tensions fluctuate between the US and China — both key trade partners.

© Agence France-Presse