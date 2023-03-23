James working ‘around the clock’ to return for Lakers

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — LeBron James said Thursday he is working “around the clock” to regain full fitness but rejected reports that he had set a target date to return before the end of the NBA regular season.

Multiple US media outlets reported on Thursday that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar was eyeing a possible return in the final three games of the season.

James, who has not played since suffering a foot injury in late February, later addressed the reports on Twitter, playing down suggestions of an imminent return.

“There wasn’t an evaluation today and there hasn’t been any target date for my return,” James wrote.

“I’m just working around the clock, every day(3X a day) to give myself to best chance of coming back full strength whenever that is.”

The Lakers are still in the hunt for a post-season berth, with Wednesday’s hard-earned victory over Phoenix leaving them 10th in the Western Conference.

That would be good enough to seal a place in the play-in tournament, but the Lakers still have an outside chance of forcing their way into the top six, with only 1.5 games separating them from the Golden State Warriors.

