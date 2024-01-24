James, Embiid, Curry headline star-studded US Olympic squad

LeBron James, Stephen Curry and reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid were named among a 41-strong player pool for the USA’s 2024 Olympics basketball roster on Tuesday.

The star-studded roster will be whittled down to a 12-man squad for this summer’s Olympics in Paris, where the US will be chasing a fifth consecutive gold medal.

The provisional player pool contains 28 players who have represented the USA at an Olympics or FIBA World Cup, with 23 gold medals between them.

The 39-year-old James will be chasing a third gold medal in what will be his first appearance at an Olympics since the 2012 London Games.

“The United States boasts unbelievable basketball talent and I am thrilled that many of the game’s superstars have expressed interest in representing our country at the 2024 Olympic Summer Games,” USA Basketball men’s national team managing director Grant Hill said in a statement.

“It is a privilege to select the team that will help us toward the goal of once again standing atop the Olympic podium.

“This challenging process will unfold over the next several months as we eagerly anticipate the start of national team activity.”

Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid is set to play for the United States for the first time after pledging his allegiance to the squad last October.

The Cameroon-born superstar was eligible to play for the country of his birth, France and the United States, but opted for a US squad which will enter the Olympics as overwhelming gold medal favourites.

The team will be coached by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, with Gonzaga University’s Mark Few, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Tyronn Lue and Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra acting as assistants.

USA Basketball also announced plans for pre-Olympic games in Las Vegas and London.

The US will play Canada in Las Vegas on July 10, before exhibtion games against South Sudan on July 20 and Germany on July 22 at London’s O2 Arena.

USA basketball 2024 Olympics player pool: Bam Adebayo, Jarrett Allen, Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, Scottie Barnes, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Jimmy Butler, Alex Caruso, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Joel Embiid, De’Aaron Fox, Paul George, Aaron Gordon, Tyrese Haliburton, James Harden, Josh Hart, Tyler Herro, Jrue Holiday, Chet Holmgren, Brandon Ingram, Kyrie Irving, Jaren Jackson Jr., LeBron James, Cam Johnson, Walker Kessler, Kawhi Leonard, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul, Bobby Portis, Austin Reaves, Duncan Robinson, Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Trae Young.