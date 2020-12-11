James, Davis to skip NBA preseason opener: report

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — LeBron James and Anthony Davis will sit out the Los Angeles Lakers’ first exhibition game following the shortest off season in National Basketball Association history, the US media reported Thursday.

The Lakers face the Los Angeles Clippers in the first of four exhibition games ahead of the 2020-21 season but Friday’s contest won’t include the star duo, head coach Frank Vogel told reporters at practice on Thursday.

The 35-year-old James is entering his 18th season in the NBA, but more importantly it has been just 71 days since the final game of the pandemic disrupted 2019-20 season.

The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in game six of the NBA finals on October 11 to claim a record-tying 17th NBA championship.

The Lakers will play three preseason games after Friday, one more against the Clippers and two against the Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers open their regular season on December 22 when they face the Clippers at Staples Center arena.

The season kicks off hours earlier in New York with a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets.

